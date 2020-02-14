Sinton hosts tennis tourney

SINTON – The Sinton Pirates hosted a District 31-4A Tournament Friday Jan. 31.
Sinton got a first-place finish from Dolce Diaz and Daniel Encinia, winning the Mixed Doubles. Anyssa Flores and Eliseo Hernandez finished second in the mixed doubles, Robert Gonzales and Nate Martinez were second in boys doubles and Micah Mascorro was third in girls singles.
In the junior varsity class winning first place medals were Isabella Fuentes and Evan Garza (mixed doubles), Ray Perez and Tyler Ramirez (boys doubles) and Ashley Gonzalez (girls singles). Second place honors went to Isabella Doria and Timothy Vargas (mixed doubles) and Sophia Byrom (girls singles). Earning third place finishes were Jessica Aguilar and Jonathan Olbera (mixed doubles). Camden Lopez (boys singles) and Lourdes Guerrero and Leila Villa (girls doubles).
Feb. 3, the Pirate JV team finished second at the Beeville Tournament. Picking up second place finishes were Isabella Fuentes and Evan Garza (mixed doubles) and Ashley Gonzalez in girls singles. Third place winners were Jessica Aguilar and Jonathan Olbera (mixed doubles), Ray Perez and Tyler Ramirez (boys doubles), Camden Lopez (boys singles) and Sophia Byrom in girls singles.