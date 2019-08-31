Sinton Lady Pirates earns road win at George West

GEORGE WEST – The Sinton Lady Pirates collected a big road win Tuesday night, picking up a 25-22, 25-14, 23-25, 25-21 victory at George West.
Autumn Moses produced 21 digs, 12 kills, two aces and one block to pace Sinton (16-6) in the non-district contest. Emma Thomas turned in a solid night with 16 digs and 11 kills, followed by Hannah Gallegos with 29 assists, two aces and 14 digs. Trinity O’Brien had eight assists and Corina Tovar added seven, Stella Thomas picked up a pair of blocks and Anna Thomas added one, Courtney Hesseltine turned in 34 digs and Annie Kay finished with 11 kills.
The Lady Pirates opened pool play at the Goliad Tournament with a 27-25, 25-22 win over host Goliad. Emma Thomas had 10 digs and nine kills, Autumn Moses picked up seven kills, 13 digs and two aces, Hannah Gallegos had 17 assists and Corina Tovar added 11, Courtney Hesseltine picked up 27 digs, Stella Thomas had two blocks and Annie Kay had six kills.
Sinton followed that with a 25-10, 25-16 win over Karnes City. Moses finished with six kills and one block, Gallegos turned in eight assists, Hesseltine picked up 15 digs and a pair of aces, Trinity O’Brien had seven assists, E. Thomas added four kills and Anna Thomas had one block.
The Lady Pirates won their final pool game, besting Jourdanton 25-21, 25-14. E. Thomas paced the Lady Pirates with six kills, five digs and one block, Moses finished with 11 kills, six digs and one block, S. Thomas added three kills and a block, Annie Kay picked up 13 digs, Gallegos added 11 assists and four digs, Hesseltine had 11 digs and one ace, Tovar added eight assists and A. Thomas had two blocks.
On Saturday the Lady Pirates dropped a pair of games. The first match saw Sinton fall to Industrial 25-12, 25-23. E. Thomas picked up nine digs and six kills, Kay added seven digs and three kills, Moses finished with seven digs, six kills and an ace, Gallegos had 10 assists and Tovar added seven, Hesseltine turned in nine digs and S. Thomas had one block.
The Lady Pirates then dropped their rematch with Goliad, falling 30-28, 16-25, 25-17. Emma Thomas finished with 17 kills, Moses had 16 digs and seven kills, Hesseltine picked up 25 digs and one ace, Gallegos had 19 assists and Tovar added 13, Kay turned in 13 digs, S. Thomas added five kills and three blocks, A. Thomas finished with three blocks and Mutchler had one ace.