Sinton Lady Pirates split games at G-P tourney

PORTLAND – The Sinton Lady Pirates split their four games over the weekend at the Gregory-Portland Basketball Tournament.
Thursday the Lady Pirates fell to Odem 36-31. Emma Thomas, who was named to the All-Tournament team, led Sinton with 16 points and Courtney Hesseltine, who was also named to the All-Tournament team, added nine points. Stella Thomas, Hannah Gallegos and Anna Thomas each scored two points.
Later in the day the Lady Pirates returned to the court and picked up a 50-43 win over CC Ray. Sinton had three players in double figures, Emma Thomas and Hannah Gallegos had 13 each and Courtney Hesseltine finished with 12. Anna Thomas had five, Neffie Pyeatt four, Stella Thomas three with Mia Gonzales picking up two.
Friday Sinton fell to IWA 50-40. Emma Thomas picked up 15 points, Hesseltine added 14, S. Thomas six and Gallegos had five.
The Lady Pirates won their finale Saturday, defeating Bridgeland 45-42 behind Hesseltineís 17-point afternoon. Emma Thomas had 11, S. Thomas and A. Thomas scored five each, Gallegos scored three with Crystal Palomo and Taliyah Bess each had two points.