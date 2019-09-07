Sinton Lady Pirates sweeps United South, Veterans Memorial

SINTON – On Friday night at Sam May Gym the state’s 19th ranked Sinton Lady Pirates picked up a non-district win over Laredo United South 25-10, 25-22, 25-23.
Game one saw the Lady Pirates jump out to a 6-0 lead after a pair of Emma Thomas kills. Thomas added four kills down the stretch along with a tip for point from Annie Kay as Sinton won game one 25-10.
An Autumn Moses kill handed Sinton a 4-2 lead to start game two before the Lady Panthers rallied to take a 9-6 lead. Three kills by E. Thomas gave Sinton a 13-10 edge before a Hannah Gallegos push extended the Lady Pirates lead to 20-12. Laredo United South rallied to get within 22-20 before a Moses kill ended the run to make it 23-20 Sinton. E. Thomas followed with a kill as Sinton went on to win game two 25-22. Sinton went on to win game three and the match 25-23.
Gallegos had 22 assists, 13 digs and an ace followed by Moses with seven kills, 19 digs and a block, Stella Thomas added eight kills and two blocks, Emma Thomas finished with 19 kills, Courtney Hesseltine turned in 16 digs with Corina Tovar added 11 assists and Annie Kay added three.
On Tuesday night the Lady Pirates (18-6) picked up a sweep of CC Veterans Memorial 25-19, 25-21, 25-19.
Emma Thomas paced the Lady Pirates with 14 digs and 13 kills, Autumn Moses followed with 13 kills, 21 digs and a pair of aces. Hannah Gallegos added 12 digs, 11 assists and one ace, Anna Thomas picked up three kills and a block, Corina Tovar had 15 assists and Annie Kay added three, Courtney Hesseltine finished with 15 digs, Stella Thomas picked up two blocks and Micah Mascorro had one ace.