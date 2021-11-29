Rene Galvan and the Sinton Pirates put on an offensive clinic Friday night with a 49-20 second round victory against La Grange.
Sinton improved to 11-1 on the season with the victory, which pushed the Pirates into the third round of the 4A Division II playoffs.
The Pirates will next face Navarro in the regional semifinals. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday at Texas State University’s Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos.
Navarro is 9-2 on the year and enters the third round off a 55-7 drubbing of Port Isabel.
La Grange took an early lead against Sinton, but the Pirates quickly responded and rolled to the win.
Galvan found wide receiver God Pyeatt wide open in the end zone for a 17-yard TD pass on Sinton’s first possession and the ensuing PAT tied the game at 7-7.
Sinton then took the lead early in the second quarter with a Jerek Sanchez 15-yard rushing touchdown to go in front 14-7.
Rylan Galvan gave Sinton a 21-7 lead later in the second quarter on a 5-yard TD run.
In the second half, Sinton moved the ball efficiently on the ground through the legs of the Galvan brothers. With the 1-2 punch of running back Rylan and quarterback Rene, the Pirates imposed their will on the Leopard defense and scored another rushing touchdown – a 2-yard plunge by Rylan – to take a 27-7 lead.
Later in the third, Braeden Brown scored on an 11-yard TD run before Rylan Galvan added a 23-yard scoring jaunt to give the Pirates a 42-20 lead after three quarters.
Rylan Galvan polished off the scoring with a 1-yard rushing TD in the fourth quarter.
Rene Galvan led Sinton’s rushing attack, which racked up 390 yards on 53 attempts. The quarterback had 183 yards on 19 carries for a 9.6-yards-per-carry average. He threw for 70 yards on 4-of-8 passing.
Rylan Galvan carried it 24 times for 151 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught a pass for 28 yards.
Sanchez added 44 yards on eight carries.
Jon Olbera paced the Pirate defense with eight tackles, including two for loss.
Tyler Ramirez recorded seven tackles – one for loss – while Ruben Magana had six tackles and two forced fumbles.
Ray Perez recorded five tackles and recovered two fumbles for the Pirates.
Pyeatt also had five tackles on the night.