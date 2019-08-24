Sinton nabs second at own VB tournament

SINTON – The Sinton Lady Pirates faced off against Class 5A power Flour Bluff in the finals of the Sinton Volleyball Tournament and fell 25-22, 25-23 to garner second place at their own tournament.
Hannah Gallegos and Emma Thomas earned spots on the all-tournament team for the Lady Pirates. Gallegos finished with 14 assists and E. Thomas picked up nine digs, six kills and a block during the loss to the Lady Hornets. Autumn Moses added nine kills, one ace and 11 digs, Annie Kay had six digs, five kills and a block, Corina Tovar picked up 11 assists, Courtney Hesseltine finished with nine digs and Anna Thomas had one block.
The Lady Pirates opened pool play by winning three matches, beating Santa Gertrudis Academy 25-15, 25-14, Bruni 25-7, 25-4 and Roma 25-16, 25-20.
In the championship bracket on Saturday, Sinton opened with a 23-25, 25-19, 25-22 win over Austin Anderson. Moses had 10 kills, 13 digs and an ace, Hesseltine had 14 digs and an ace, Gallegos turned in 16 assists and six digs, Kay had five digs and an ace, Tovar added 10 assists, Stella Thomas finished with one block, E. Thomas added 13 kills and A. Thomas had four kills.
In the semifinals, Sinton swept Edcouch-Elsa 25-17, 25-23. Gallegos picked up six assists and six digs, Hesseltine had 14 digs and a pair of aces, Kay finished with 10 digs and two assists, Tovar had nine assists, A. Thomas added two kills and a block, Moses finished with eight kills and E. Thomas added six.
On Tuesday the Lady Pirates (12-4) upended Aransas Pass 25-10, 25-21, 25-22.
E. Thomas led the way for Sinton with 15 kills and seven digs, Kay picked up 16 digs and three kills, Hesseltine had 20 digs, Tovar finished with 13 assists and Gallegos added 11, Moses had five kills and S. Thomas added four, Emily Mutchler turned in two aces and A. Thomas added two blocks.