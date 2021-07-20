The bible of Texas high school football hit newsstands recently and, if its predictions are right, San Patricio County will boast two district champions.
The 2021 edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football (DCTF) magazine was first released late last month and is currently on newsstands throughout the Lone Star State.
The magazine contains preview capsules on more than 1,400 high school football teams across the state, as well as predictions for every public-school district.
Those prognostications have three of the five county schools securing playoff spots with two of them winning district championships.
The Sinton Pirates and the Odem Owls are both picked to win their respective district titles by the magazine’s staff.
Sinton is picked to win District 16-4A Division II, which they won in 2020 after going 4-0 on their way to a berth in the regional semifinals.
The Pirates return 10 starters on the offensive side, including star twins Rylan and Rene Galvan.
Rylan was the team’s leading rusher last year with 1,576 yards. He was tabbed as the preseason offensive MVP by the DCTF staff.
Rene calls the signals as quarterback. Last year, he threw for 1,090 yards and rushed for 862 more.
The Pirates, who are ranked 10th in the magazine’s preseason ranking, are picked to finish in front of Highway 188 rival Rockport-Fulton, and are also predicted to advance to the Region IV championship game.
Odem is picked to finish atop District 16-3A Division II, a feat they accomplished in 2020 with a perfect 3-0 mark in district play.
The Owls have nine starters back on both sides of the ball, including defending district MVP Marcus Martinez and defending offensive player of the year Hunter Dawson. Martinez will again be the primary ball carrier for the Owls, while Dawson will call the signals at quarterback.
Dawson was tabbed the preseason offensive MVP by DCTF, while Noah Ramirez was picked as the preseason defensive MVP.
The Owls are picked to win the district over Hebbronville.
The Taft Greyhounds are picked to finish third in the district by the magazine’s staff.
Jerek Sanchez figures to be one of the primary weapons for the Hounds in 2021. Josh Suarez is the projected starter at quarterback in coach JR Castellano’s third season at the helm.
The county’s other two teams, Gregory-Portland and Mathis, are both picked to finish fifth in their respective districts.
The Wildcats are picked fifth in District 15-5A Division I in what will be Brent Davis’ first year at the helm of the historic program.
Davis returns to South Texas to take over at G-P after a wildly successful stint at San Angelo Central, where he turned the program from a perennial cellar dweller into a fixture atop the district standings.
The Wildcats’ top returnees are running back Dalvin Batts, and Michael Soto, who led the team in tackles last year as a sophomore.
Veterans Memorial is picked to win the district, followed by Flour Bluff, Victoria West and Victoria East.
Mathis is picked to finish fifth in a loaded District 15-3A Division I.
The Pirates have starting quarterback Marcos Alvarado back, as well as offensive linemen Albert Vasquez and Israel Gonzales. Defensive lineman Andrew Cuellar also returns.
Industrial is picked to win the district title over Edna. Palacios is picked to finish third, followed by Orange Grove.
