The Sinton Pirates opened District 15-4A, Division II play with a bang on homecoming night at Pirate Stadium on Oct. 7.
The Pirates, who improved to 4-3 overall, routed the Robstown Cottonpickers 83-20 and amassed over 450 yards of total offense.
Oddly enough, the game started with Ruben Magana making a tackle in the end zone for a safety, handing Sinton a 2-0 lead. The offense then took control of the game. Jacoby Lewis caught a 37-yard scoring strike from Justin Veliz, who followed with a 1-yard scoring run and Derek Garcia capped the first-quarter scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run. Landen Longoria added the three extra points, giving the Pirates a 24-0 lead after one quarter.
Veliz found Kaden McCoy with a 17-yard scoring strike to open the second before Garcia scored on a 1-yard run. Nathan Mutchler followed with scoring runs of 12 and 1 yards. Longoria was true on all the kicks as the Pirates jumped out to a 52-0 lead at the half. Veliz opened the third-quarter scoring with a 9-yard run to make it 59-0.
The Pirates extended their lead to 61-6 with a safety. Ray Perez then took the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for the Pirate touchdown to extend the Pirate lead to 68-6.
Nick Sanchez scored the final two touchdowns for Sinton on runs of 30 and 14 yards.
Veliz completed six of nine passes for 154 yards passing and had 97 yards on the ground to pace the Pirates. Sanchez finished with 99 yards rushing, Garcia added 56 yards, Zach Santellana added 28 yards and Mutchler finished with 24 yards. Lewis had a pair of receptions for 50 yards and one score, Zack Alaniz had one catch for 46 yards while McCoy and Mutchler each had one reception.
Robstown fell to 3-4 on the season.
In the other district game on Oct. 7, Ingleside beat Corpus Christi West Oso 48-20.