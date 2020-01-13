SINTON – The Sinton Pirate football team turned things around and reached the playoffs and were rewarded with several all-district honors for it.
Sophomore Rylan Galvan was named the districts Offensive Player of the Year. Galvan rushed for 1,477 yards and 20 touchdowns and caught 10 passes with one score, earning home the top offensive award.
Sophomore Rene Galvan was named to the first team as quarterback. Galvan completed 98 passes for 1,639 yards and 20 touchdowns and finished with 693 yards rushing and another 10 touchdowns.
Seniors landing spots on the first team were Jackson Allen who was named as receiver and safety. Allen had 384 yards receiving with five scores and picked up 117 tackles and three interception on defense. Robert Hughes was named to the first team as outside linebacker after his 76 tackle, 12 for losses and two interceptions. Melvin Howard was named as cornerback (44 tackles, six interceptions), RJ Rivas at safety (128 tackles, four interceptions), Exander Gamez at linebacker (116 tackles, four fumble recoveries) and offensive lineman Donovan Castro. Junior Daelyn Davis made the first team as receiver after 24 catches for 491 yards and nine touchdowns and sophomore Elijah Brown as guard.
Making the second team for the Pirates were Chris Burk (RB/CB), Juan Carranza (T), Gavin Castillo (FB), Trey Rittiman (K), Melvin Howard (returner), Jacoby Lewis (inside linebacker), Trystn Burnell (DE), RJ Torres (DT) and Jackson Allen (punter).
Making the honorable mention squad were Melvin Howard (WR), Robert Hughes (WR), Alex Cantu (C), Landon Southern (T), Nate Martinez (G), Jaquae Stewart (DE) and Tyler Ramirez (OLB).
Named to the Academic All-District team were Chris Burk, Rene Galvan, Daniel Trevino, Daelyn Davis, Jared Rivas, Jackson Allen, Chris Arriaga, Trey Rittiman, Trae Trevino, Rylan Galvan, Gavin Castillo, Tyler Manning, Severo Mesa, Jozef Tamez, Donovan Castro, Alex Cantu, RJ Torres, Elijah Brown, Nate Martinez and Landon Southern.
Making the Associated Press Sports Editors Class 4A All-State Honorable Mention team were Jackson Allen at linebacker, Melvin Howard as defensive back and RJ Rivas as defensive back.