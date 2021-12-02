Sinton’s 2021 football season came to a heartbreaking end in overtime in San Marcos Friday night.
Navarro punched in a two-point conversion in overtime to beat the Pirates at Texas State University’s Bobcat Stadium in a 4A Division II Region IV semifinal.
Sinton finished the season 11-2 with the loss.
After the two teams played to a 21-21 tie through regulation, Sinton scored on its first possession of overtime with Rene Galvan punching it in for a 9-yard touchdown.
Navarro answered on its possession with Antwoin Mebane scoring on a 1-yard plunge to get the Panthers within a point.
Navarro, led by former Mathis coach Rod Blount, went for two to get the win with Mebane plowing in again to lift the Panthers past Sinton.
Sinton led the game 14-0 at halftime thanks to a Galvan touchdown run and then a Galvan touchdown pass to J.R. Cruz.
Navarro rallied to tie the game, though, with touchdown runs of 5 and 20 yards.
Sinton regained the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Galvan, but Navarro again had the answer in the form of a 5-yard scoring run with less than a minute left to force overtime.
The loss ended Sinton’s season in the third round for the second straight season.
Galvan finished the game with 146 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He also threw for 68 yards and a touchdown on 6-of-11 passing.
Rylan Galvan added 87 yards for the Pirates.
Navarro advanced to the Region IV championship game where it will face Cuero with a trip to the state semifinals on the line. The two teams met earlier this year with Navarro winning 29-27 to hand the Gobblers their only loss of the year.
