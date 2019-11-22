Sinton Pirates pull away to defeat Port Isabel

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Sinton Pirate offense racked up 37 second half points sending them to a 50-30 win over Port Isabel at Buc Stadium Friday night.
The Pirates amassed 468 yards of offense, 355 of which came on the ground sending Sinton to the Class 4A Area round of the playoffs where they will face Llano on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Gustafson Stadium in San Antonio.
Sophomore quarterback Rene Galvan passed for 133 yards and added 188 more yards on the ground while brother Rylan Galvan finished with 160 more rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Rylan Galvan started the scoring with a 16-yard run in the first quarter giving the Pirates a 7-0 lead with 7:11 remaining after Nathaniel Martinez converted the point after, but the Tarpons answered and tied the game, leaving it 7-7 after one quarter.
Rylan Galvan picked up his second score of the game with 11:53 left in the second quarter lifting Sinton to a 13-7 lead. The remainder of the first half was all Port Isabel who scored 10 points to build a 17-14 halftime lead.
The Sinton defense then took control of the game in the second half. Meanwhile the offense began their show. Rene Galvan started the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run after recovering a fumble. He then hit Jackson Allen for the two-point conversion to get the Pirates the lead back for good with 7:37 left in the third 21-17.
Rylan Galvan made it 28-17 with a four-yard scoring run. Martinez tacked on the point after with 1:52 remaining in the third. The Tarpons did not take long to cut into the Pirate lead, returning the ensuing kickoff to make it 28-24 with 1:39 left in the quarter.
The Pirates quickly responded when Rylan Galvan took off on a 22-yard scoring run. Martinez made it 35-24 with 39 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
After the Pirates stopped the Tarpons, Rylan Galvan went back to work, scoring on a four-yard run with 10:10 left in the game. Rene Galvan again found Jackson for the two-point conversion as Sinton extended their margin to 43-24.
Port Isabel scored with 1:53 left in the game to cut the lead to 43-30, but Rene Galvan closed the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown run with 1:32 left in the game making the final 50-30 Pirates.
Melvin Howard had two receptions for 50 yards and Daelyn Davis had three catches for 32 yards. Robert Hughes was the ball hawk for the Pirates on defense, finishing with 13 tackles, recovered a fumble and added an interception. Jacoby Lewis finished with 13 tackles, Jackson Allen added 10 while Rogelio Rivas and Tyler Ramirez each finished with eight tackles.