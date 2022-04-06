The Sinton Pirates continued their hot streak with a 10-0 victory over a strong Robstown Cotton Picker team.
Junior and Sam Houston State commit Braeden Brown threw five scoreless innings giving up one hit and had six strikeouts.
The Pirate bats were hot with Senior Rylan Galvan hitting a base clearing triple to truly put the game away. The Cotton Pickers’ lone hit came late in the contest with a hard hit ball to third that just missed the outstretched glove of Aiden Moody as it skipped over the bag into left field.
The Pirates were back in district action Tuesday, going up against the Miller Buccaneers, who are coming off a 4-3 loss in 11 innings to district rival Ingleside at Whataburger Field.