Sinton Pirates suffer loss at hands of LaVernia

SINTON – The Sinton season opener did not go as expected Friday night against La Vernia, but the Pirates showed they will be a team to reckon with despite the 48-26 loss to the Bears.
Sinton rushed for more than 300 yards on the night, but the Pirate defense struggled to stop the La Vernia offense.
The Pirates punted on their initial possession and the Bears took advantage of their first opportunity, scoring on an 18-yard touchdown pass to make it 6-0 Bears. The Pirates responded on the legs of Rene and Rylan Galvan. Both had five carries as Sinton marched 76 yards to score on a Rene Galvan 15-yard pass to Jackson Allen on fourth down. Tyler Rittiman added the point after, giving Sinton a short-lived 7-6 lead after one quarter.
La Vernia scored twice in the second, getting a 21-yard run and a six-yard touchdown pass to hand the Bears a 21-7 lead at the half.
The Pirates began the third quarter with a score on the second play of the quarter when Rylan Galvan dashed 69 yards for the score. Rittiman’s kick made it 21-14 with 11:10 left in the first half.
The Bears extended the margin to 28-14, using eight plays, capped by 31-yard touchdown pass. After a Pirate punt, La Vernia went back to work, again using an eight-play drive to score on a five-yard run to extend their margin to 35-14.
Sinton began the ensuing drive from their 26, Rene Galvan picked up 17 yards on first down and two plays later Rylan Galvan raced 49 yards for the score with 46 seconds left in the third to make it 35-20 Bears.
After La Vernia made it 48-20 with 1:43 left in the fourth, Rene Galvan scampered 42 yards with the Pirates’ final score of the night.
Sinton’s Rylan Galvan finished with 183 yards rushing and two scores and Rene Galvan added 126 yards on the ground with a score and completed a pair of passes for 30 yards. Jackson Allen had a catch for 15 yards and a score and Jacoby Lewis had one reception for 15 yards.
Robert Hughes led the Pirates with 12 tackles, two for losses and one sack. Exander Gamez added nine tackles, Chris Burk had eight and Rogelio Rivas made 11 tackles on the night.