Jaquae Stewart, after nearly launching a dinger in his first at-bat, got a steady diet of off-speed pitches from the Needville pitching staff throughout the second game of their regional quarterfinal series at Whataburger Field.
When he came to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth inning and his team sitting on an 8-0 lead, he figured all he’d see was more of the same.
But, when he got a fastball on the second pitch, he drove it high and deep, and nearly into the Port of Corpus Christi, for a walk-off, series-clinching grand slam that gave Sinton a 12-0 win and pushed the Pirates back into the regional semifinals.
“I was actually looking for off-speed, that’s what they’ve been giving me the whole game,” Stewart said. “I had just missed that one ball in the first inning, so I knew I wasn’t going to see a fastball again, but I just let my hands work and took it the other way.”
Stewart led off the inning by striking out on four pitches, and the Needville fans and players let him hear it as he walked back to the dugout.
They came to regret that decision later.
“I’m competitive. I grew up in a competitive family, so I knew I wanted that last at-bat,” Stewart said.
“I made the best of it,” he added with a grin.
The win clinched a sweep for the Pirates over the Blue Jays with both games ending 12-0 in favor of Sinton.
Stewart’s long-ball clincher partly overshadowed the fact that Wyatt Wiatrek tossed a no-hitter for the Pirates in the win. He struck out seven, walked just three and faced just three batters over the minimum in a 76-pitch performance.
“It’s everything. Obviously we have bigger goals than winning round three, but I mean, it’s another step toward that goal,” Wiatrek said about what the win meant for the Pirates.
At the plate for Sinton, Canon Chester went 3 for 3 and scored a run, while Marco Gonzales was 2 for 2 with three runs and an RBI. Blake Mitchell went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. Rylan Galvan, Kaden McCoy and Nick Flores each had a hit and drove in a run.
Eight different Pirates scored at least one time in the win.
Sinton took the lead with a pair in the first, then made it 4-0 in the second. In the bottom of the fifth, the Pirates batted around with Stewart adding the exclamation point with his opposite field dinger.
In the first game of the series, Stewart tossed a two-hitter on the bump in a 12-0 Pirate win.
He struck out seven and walked just one in a 73-pitch outing.
Sinton grabbed the lead with two in the first, added a run in the third, then got five in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Mitchell and Galvan both went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs, while Rene Galvan was 2 for 2 with four RBIs and a run scored. All three hit home runs as part of their two-hit performances.
Gonzales added two hits and scored twice. Chester had a hit and an RBI, and McCoy and Aiden Moody both had a hit and scored once.
