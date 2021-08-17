Summer coming to an end can mean only one thing – the return of high school football.
Local teams returned to the practice fields this week, including the Sinton Pirates who hit the field Aug. 2.
“Our focus is to keep getting better with every opportunity,” Sinton head coach Michael Troutman said talking about his goals for the upcoming season. “Our goals don’t change season to season. We plan to push for a district championship as well as succeed in the playoffs.”
He also praised his athletes for their hard work and dedication in the off-season as well as during the summer.
With the Pirates making it to the third round the last two years, Troutman has high hopes that this team will push past that mark and become a state contender.
Sinton will open its 2021 season at home against Orange Grove Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
“Orange Grove is a quality opponent that gets after it,” the coach said. “It will be great to start the season off at home with all of Pirate Nation in attendance.”
Pirate Stadium underwent a large upgrade over the summer with the addition of a new turf field and the players said they are ready to show up and are excited to play on the new field.
When asked if there was anything specific he was looking forward to at practice, Troutman added, “Watching the athletes bond and grow together as a team. The team chemistry helps them achieve things they never thought possible. It’s about the precise planning, struggles, and victories that bring a coaching staff together.
“These young men aren’t just learning football skills, but life skills such as character, accountability and work ethic.
“This is what I look forward to every season and every first practice.”