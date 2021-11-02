Sinton’s dismantling of district foe Robstown got started on the very first play of the game and continued through the final whistle in a lopsided win at Bonecrusher Arena.
The Pirates rattled off 35 points in the opening quarter on their way to a 70-6 victory over the Cottonpickers.
Sinton stayed perfect in district play with the win, upping its mark to 5-0 with two district contests remaining on the schedule.
The Pirates lead the District 16-4A Division I standings by a game over Rockport-Fulton and Ingleside, which are both 4-1 in district play this year.
Sinton, Rockport and Ingleside all now have matching 7-1 overall records after all three won in blowout fashion last week.
Ray Perez got Sinton’s rout of Robstown started by returning the opening kickoff of the contest 76 yards for a touchdown.
It was the first of five touchdowns by the Pirates in the first quarter.
Rene Galvan followed it with a pair of rushing touchdowns from 12 and 19 yards, then threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Rylan Lopez.
Rylan Galvan capped off the first-quarter scoring with a 1-yard touchdown plunge to make it 35-0 after one.
The Pirates rattled off 28 in the second quarter.
Rylan Galvan rushed for a 22-yard score to start the second-quarter outburst, followed by rushing touchdowns of 2 and 13 yards by his brother Rene.
Perez then returned an interception 98 yards for the Pirates to make it 63-0 at halftime.
Jerek Sanchez scored Sinton’s lone second-half touchdown with a 57-yard jaunt.
He finished as Sinton’s leading rusher with 121 yards on seven carries.
Rene Galvan had 67 yards on seven tries, while Rylan Galvan rushed for 63 yards on seven carries.
Donovan Goben rushed it six times for 22 yards.
Rene Galvan threw for 94 yards on 2-of-5 passing with Sanchez catching one pass for 35 yards and Lopez catching the other for the touchdown.
Jonathan Olbera led the Pirate defense with 13 tackles. Aidan Moody had 12 tackles, and Jonathon Morin had eight stops.
The Pirates wrap up their home slate Friday night, hosting Rio Hondo at Pirate Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•