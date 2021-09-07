The Sinton Pirates started the season strong with 57-12 win against Orange Grove on Friday, Aug. 27.
During the first quarter, Sinton scored its first touchdown of the game when Rene Galvan rushed 1 yard to score, and Landon Longoria delivered a good kick for the PAT.
While still in the first quarter, Jerek Sanchez rushed 15 yards to score the second touchdown of the game, followed by another good kick by Longoria, leaving Orange Grove in the gutter, 14-0.
During the second quarter, Galvan rushed 10 yards to score again, followed by another PAT. Moments later he delivered a 24-yard touchdown pass to Rylan Lopez, followed by another good kick by Longoria.
Joe Cruz scored the final touchdown of the second quarter when he caught a 7-yard pass from Galvan. With Longoria making good on another PAT, the score at halftime was 35-0.
Once the third quarter started, Galvan came roaring in with two back-to-back rushing touchdowns – the first 33 yards and the second 26. Longoria delivered one good kick on the first touchdown, but the Pirates failed to complete a two-point conversion after the second.
Cruz intercepted an Orange Grove pass and returned it for a 36-yard touchdown, again with Longoria making good on the PAT.
Orange Grove managed two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, otherwise merely holding the Pirates at bay for the rest of the game.
Galvan tallied 256 yards, one touchdown and one interception, helping to send the Pirates to their 45-point victory.
The Pirates next play against the Carroll Tigers in an away non-district game on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
