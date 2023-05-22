The Sinton Pirates have played with a target on their backs all season and they’ve listened to plenty of trash talk from opposing teams throughout the year.
As Sinton entered the third round of the 4A playoffs, the trash talk from the Pleasanton Eagles and their fans reached a fever pitch.
So, Pirates did what they do best: Break their opponent’s will and silence the trash talk.
Sinton routed Pleasanton 13-3 in six innings in a one-game regional quarterfinal matchup in front of a sold-out crowd at Joe Hunter Field on the campus of Coastal Bend College in Beeville.
“We don’t really try and pay too much attention to what they’re doing over there. We just focus on us,” said Braeden Brown, who got the win on the bump for the Pirates.
“If they want to talk, let them, and we’ll humble them with the scoreboard.”
The Pirates (33-1) started the process of humbling the Eagles early on, knocking Eagle ace Cade Segura out before he could even record an out on the way to scoring four runs.
Segura gave up a hit and walked four before he was pulled in favor of Tanner Hollis.
After Pleasanton got a run back in the top of the second off Brown, the Pirates added two more in the bottom half of the inning and then scored twice in the fourth to make it 8-1.
Pleasanton tagged Brown for two more in the fifth to get within 8-3, then had two on with two outs in the sixth when Jaquae Stewart came on in relief.
Stewart walked the first batter he faced to load the bases, but finished off the inning with a strikeout.
The lefty came bounding off the bump screaming after the third strike as the Sinton faithful went wild.
“That was pretty big,” Stewart said. “The umpire was kind of squeezing us, so I really, really had to earn that right there. I just came back and located a fastball.”
“When it’s a bases-loaded scenario like that and you end up coming in and doing your job, why not show some emotion?” opined Pirate coach Adrian Alaniz about Stewart’s strikeout. “I’m really proud of Stewie. He’s a kid that never shies away from competition. … Really proud of the way he went out there and did his job.”
Stewart flexed his muscle at the plate in the next half inning to help fuel what would be a game-clinching five-run inning.
He hit a solo dinger to get things started in the bottom of the sixth. Kline Chester finished things off, roping a double for his only hit of the night that plated two runs to clinch the run-rule victory.
Stewart finished the game 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs. Brown went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run, while Marco Gonzales was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. Kaden McCoy also drove in two runs for the Pirates.
Brown earned the win on the mound. He allowed three runs on seven hits, struck out three and walked two in 5 2/3 innings.
“We’re going to enjoy this one tonight, and then tomorrow, we’ll be right back out getting ready,” Brown said. “We’re just going to focus on (Davenport), have a good week of practice and get ready for that.”
The Pirates will face Davenport (22-15) in the regional semifinals. The Wolves, the third seed out of District 27, swept Bellville in the regional quarterfinals.