Sinton – Sam May Gym hosted a pair of Letter of Intent signings Wednesday afternoon with seniors Jackson Allen and Marcus Villarreal making their decision on where to extend their athletic careers.
Villarreal signed his letter to play basketball at Schreiner University while Allen inked with Texas A&M-Kingsville to play football.
Villarreal has been a mainstay on the Pirates basketball team since he was a freshman. “I looked into other school, but Schreiner was my first choice. They have a great nursing program and a great coaching staff. They made me feel like one of them. There plans are for me to play basketball and improve my game and my craft and make sure I graduate.” Villarreal said.
Allen grew up around football since the days when his father Tom Allen was athletic director for Sinton. Jackson was also a member of the Pirates basketball team, but football was in his future.
“I had talked to a couple D3 colleges, but as soon as I started talking to Kingsville I knew it was the place for me” he said. “It’s so close to home and my family and friends will be able to go watch me play. I will be playing wide receiver for them.”