SINTON – Sinton’s Marcus Villarreal was named the District 31-4A Most Valuable Player, earning the honor for the second straight year. Villarreal was also named to the TABC Class 4A All-Region team.
Chris Arriaga was named the District 31-4A 6th Man of the Year and picking up first team honors for the Pirates were Jackson Allen and Donavin Jimenez. Second team honors went to Tyler Hesseltine and Daelyn Davis while Matt Chavez made the Honorable Mention team.
“Marcus and Jackson have been the backbone of our team for the last two years. They brought it every game and I never had to try and motivate those two. They only know one speed when it comes to competing. Donavin has come a long way, he and Chris will be our leaders next year. Chris has expanded his role over the last two years and was a huge spark off the bench. Donavin was the same way the year before and became a solid threat game in and game out,” Coach Jimmy Woodin said.
Named to the District 31-4A All-District Academic team for Sinton were Tyler Hesseltine, Jackson Allen, Marcus Villarreal and J.R. Cruz.
“This group of seniors has grown so much. The things that they have accomplished is pretty remarkable. I’m so proud of each and every one of them. To say I’m going to miss watching them play is an understatement,” Woodin added.