Sinton – Before a packed crowd in Sam May Gym Friday night the Sinton Pirates handed Rockport-Fulton their first district loss 84-62, securing a spot in the playoffs in the process.
Sinton trailed 13-12 after one period before taking a 34-27 halftime lead and put the game away in the second half, outscoring R-F 50-35 to claim the huge district win.
“I was very pleased with our focus coming into this game. Our kids rose to the occasion and played the way they are capable of playing; I couldn’t be prouder of their effort,” Coach Jimmy Woodin said.
Marcus Villarreal got back on track, finishing with a game high 31 points, 12 of which came in the third period. Donivan Jimenez and Jackson Allen both had 11; Chris Arriaga and Daelyn Davis each added 10; Tyler Hesseltine finished with seven while Matt Chavez and JR Cruz each scored two.
Tuesday night the Pirates traveled to Ingleside and earned an easy 67-38 win over the Mustangs. Villarreal led the way with 17 points; Jimenez added 11, and Hesseltine finished with 10. Jacoby Lewis and Jackson Allen each had seven; Chavez and Davis each picked up six, and Arriaga had two.