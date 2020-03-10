Sinton softball wins 3 of 4 at Calallen tourney

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Sinton Lady Pirates won three of their four games over the weekend at the Calallen Softball Tournament.
The Lady Pirates opened play on Thursday, Feb. 20, with a 7-6 win over Flour Bluff. Haley Smith struck out four to earn the win and she drove in a run with a double. Kaylle Lopez, Mia Garcia and Victoria Tilley each had one hit and drove in a run, and Aniah Botello’s bases loaded walk drove in the winning run.
Friday, Feb. 21, the Lady Pirates defeated Pharr San Juan Alamo 10-2, pounding out 15 hits. Kiersten Lopez was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI; Autumn Moses had a pair of doubles and drove in three; Garcia added two hits with an RBI; Ka. Lopez added two hits with an RBI, and Annie Kay also added two hits. Later in the day Sinton bested Edcouch Elsa 11-0 with Smith getting the win. Ka. Lopez hit a three-run home run and finished with four RBIs; Ki. Lopez had three hits; Tilley picked up a pair of hits and drove in two, and Alyssa Gonzales finished with two hits.
Sinton lost their last game of the tourney to Port Lavaca Calhoun 15-7. Moses had a home run and a double driving in two; Mia Garcia had a double; Smith drove in a run, and Jailyn Castillo had one hit.
Tuesday, Feb. 25, the Lady Pirates fell to state ranked Calallen 9-3 at Lady Pirate Field. Calallen jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning with a grand slam, and Sinton would not recover. Smith suffered the loss picking up three strikeouts and added a pair of hits at the plate. Tilley, Garcia and Aniah Botello each had a double with an RBI, and Moses added one hit.