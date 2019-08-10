Sinton splits with Calallen, Carroll

SINTON – The Sinton Lady Pirates opened the season by hosting Calallen and Carroll Tuesday and split their matches.
Sinton beat Calallen in the opener but fell in the night’s finale to Carroll.
The Lady Pirates began the tri-meet Tuesday night with a hard-fought 21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10 win over Calallen.
In game one, the Lady Pirates never led, trailing by as much as five points a few times. Sinton managed to get within one 21-22 after an Annie Kay kill, but could never take the lead.
In game two, the Lady Pirates turned things around. A pair of Autumn Moses kills handed Sinton a 7-3 lead before Calallen rallied to take a 10-8 lead. An Emma Thomas push gave Sinton a 12-10 lead, one they would not surrender. Kills by Kay and Moses extended the Lady Pirates’ lead to 19-13 before a Moses kill and push from Trinity O’Brien sealed game two 25-14.
Game three saw Sinton jump out to a 6-3 lead after kills by Stella Thomas and Moses. Sinton increased their margin to 11-4 after another Moses kill and a push from Anna Thomas. Calallen closed within 11-8 before Emma Thomas picked up a pair of points to end the run. Calallen edged within 23-21, but the Lady Pirates went on to claim game three 25-22.
Calallen came back to win game four 20-25, but the Lady Pirates bounced back to claim game five and the match 15-10.
Moses finished with 20 kills, 12 digs and one block, Emma Thomas had 22 digs, 12 kills, two aces and one block, Courtney Hesseltine picked up 20 digs, Hannah Gallegos had 20 assists and O’Brien added 12.
In the nightcap, the Lady Pirates fell to Carroll 27-29, 25-22, 20-25, 18-25. Moses picked up 17 kills and 10 digs, Emma Thomas finished with 12 kills, one ace and 12 digs, Hesseltine had nine digs, Anna Thomas and Corina Tovar each had two blocks, Gallegos picked up 19 assists and O’Brien added 10 and Emily Mutchler finished with one ace.