Four Sinton players were chosen to the Texas High School Coaches Association's football academic all-state second team released recently.
Thomas Barnick, Kaden McCoy, Braeden Brown and Justin Molina were named to the academic all-state second team. Sinton players Pedro Melendez, Xzavier King and Logan Dewald earned honorable mention on the team as did trainer Isabella De Los Santos.
Sinton's Sydney Mutchler was selected to the volleyball academic all-state second team. Lady Pirates earning honorable mention were Krystal Ash and Lindsey Puente.
Sinton's Isabella Fuentes was chosen to the cross country academic all-state second team. Adrian Sepulveda earned honorable mention.
Nominations for THSCA academic all-state teams are made by each student-athlete's head coach. The student-athlete must be in good standing with the team, be of good moral character, be a senior, and have an overall grade-point average of 92 or above.