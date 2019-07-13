Sinton Summer Volleyball wins Gold Bracket

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Sinton Lady Pirate Summer League volleyball team participated at the Tuloso-Midway Elite Tournament over the weekend and won the Gold Bracket Championship.
On day one, July 5, Sinton opened with wins over Calallen (3) 25-7, 25-12 and Laredo Martin 25-15, 25-14 before falling to Laredo United 21-25, 26-28.
On July 6, the Lady Pirates defeated Poth (2) 25-7, 25-10 and San Antonio Southside 26-24, 25-22 before falling to Gregory-Portland 21-25, 17-25.
On the final day of the tournament, Sinton picked up three wins, beating Nikki Rowe 25-19, 24-26, 25-19; Veterans Memorial 25-18, 25-21; and Tuloso-Midway 25-21, 25-17. The team was coached by Virginia Parsons.