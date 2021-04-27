The Sinton Varsity track team returned from the Region IV District 26 Championships at Calhoun High School with five District titles on April 7.
The Lady Pirates finished third overall with 105 points and the Pirates scored 57 points to finish fourth overall. The results are as follows:
• The girls relay team comprised of Autumn Galvan, Taliyah Bess, Annie Kay and Emma Thomas with alternates Zerah Martinez and Leila Villa captured first place in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4 minutes, 14.127 seconds, winning the district championship.
• Thomas won first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.449 and third place in the pole vault with a height of 8 feet, 6 inches.
• Galvan took second in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:03.091 and fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 32-1.
• Autumn Moses took second in shot put with a distance of 34-4 1/2.
• Bess placed second in the triple jump with a distance of 34-6 1/2.
• Martinez took second in the 3,200 meter run with time of 12:10.072, second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:25.737 and second in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:31.867.
• Izabella Ohler placed third in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 12:37.619 and placed fifth in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:48.501.
• Villa took fifth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.292.
• The relay team comprised of Kailynn Castillo, Thomas, Kay and Galvan with alternates Villa and Bess placed fifth in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 52.134.
• Marisol Mendieta took sixth place in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:36.459 and sixth place in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:59.771.
• Hanah Nunn took sixth in discus with a distance 92-6 1/2.
• The relay team comprised of Castillo, Kay, Villa and Bess with alternates Graciela Santellana and Crystal Palomo placed sixth in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:53.313.
For the boys varsity team, Justin Ramirez took first place in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 10:54.033 and first in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:52.024 with the rest of the results as follows:
• Elijah Brown placed first in shot put with a distance of 48-4.
• Josiah Martinez took second place in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:09.615.
• Chris Burk placed fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 40-3.
• Joe Cruz took fifth in the high jump with a distance of 5-10.
• Jaedin Howard took sixth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.560.
• The relay team comprised of Tyler Rodriguez, Howard, Jonathon Morin, Joe Cruz and alternate Burk placed fourth in the 4x100-meter relay and sixth in the 4x200-meter relay.