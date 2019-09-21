Sinton VB dominates Rockport, West Oso

SINTON – The Sinton Lady Pirates brought their “A” game to Sam May Gym Tuesday night, rolling past Rockport-Fulton 25-10, 25-14, 25-18 to maintain their grip of the top spot in District 31-4A.
“Our kids came out with lots of energy from the get-go. They maintained focus the entire match and played at a high level as a team. Great win for us early in the district race,” Sinton Head Coach Michael Trujillo said after the big win.
The game featured two unbeaten teams, but on this night the Lady Pirates showed the rest of the district that the road to the league title will go through Sinton.
The domination began from the onset of the match. R-F got within 9-5 in game one, but the Lady Pirates closed the game with a 16-5 run that put the game away. Sinton was just as dominant in game two, jumping out to a 11-1 lead that R-F would not be able to overcome.
Sinton (21-6, 3-0) was led by Autumn Moses, who had 15 kills and two blocks, and Emma Thomas added six kills, two aces, nine digs and one block,
Hannah Gallegos finished with 20 assists, nine digs and an ace, Courtney Hesseltine picked up 23 digs, Corina Tovar had 11 assists, Annie Kay picked up four kills and Emily Mutchler had one ace.
The Lady Pirate JV fell to Rockport-Fulton 25-21, 25-19 and the freshmen Lady Pirates won 25-22, 25-23.
On Friday night the Lady Pirates swept West Oso 25-8, 25-17, 25-18 at Bear Gym. Gallegos picked up 22 assists, 10 digs and a pair of aces, E. Thomas had three aces and 22 digs, Moses finished with 18 kills, 12 digs and one block, Stella Thomas picked up six kills and two blocks, Trinity O’Brien added three assists and an ace, Hesseltine had seven digs, Kay finished with six kills, Tovar added four assists, Anna Thomas finished with two blocks and Micah Mascorro had one ace.
The Sinton JV won 25-10, 25-23 and the freshmen picked up a 25-9, 25-14 win.