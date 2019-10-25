Sinton VB wins 3rd straight district title

SINTON – The Sinton Lady Pirates won their third straight district title Tuesday night with an impressive 25-15, 25-12, 25-11 win over Ingleside.
With two games remaining in district play, the Lady Pirates now raise their record to 31-6 on the season and 12-0 in District 31-4A.
Emma Thomas led the way with 12 kills, eight digs, one block and three aces, Autumn Moses had 10 kills, eight digs and two blocks, Hannah Gallegos added 19 assists, three aces and four digs, Stella Thomas picked up five kills and two blocks, Courtney Hesseltine finished with 17 digs, Trinity O’Brien had eight assists and Corina Tovar added six, Annie Kay had three kills and Micah Mascorro had one ace.
The Sinton JV defeated Ingleside 21-25, 27-25, 25-14 but the Sinton freshmen fell 12-25, 25-23, 25-18.
The Lady Pirates hit the road Friday and returned home with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-18 win over Robstown. Game one was close at the onset until Emma Thomas used a pair of kills to start a 5-0 run that Gave Sinton a 10-5 lead. Autumn Moses followed with a kill before an ace from Micah Mascorro helped Sinton extend their margin to 17-7. Moses later added a block for point and a kill to make it 24-11 before E. Thomas’ backcourt kill gave the Lady Pirates game one 25-13.
Game two started much the same way before Annie Kay and Moses each added a kill that made it 5-2 Sinton. Robstown closed the gap to 11-8, but a kill by Stella Thomas ended the run. Consecutive kills from Moses and E. Thomas made it 14-8 and later a push by Anna Thomas and a kill by Kay made it 19-10 Lady Pirates. Moses put the finishing touches in game two with a kill that made the final score 25-13.
The Lady Pirates went on to capture game three and the match 25-18 to complete the sweep.
Autumn Moses finished with 14 kills, 13 digs, two blocks and one ace, Courtney Hesseltine had 28 digs and four aces, Hannah Gallegos had 21 assists and 13 digs, Annie Kay added three kills and three assists, Emma Thomas picked up 15 kills and Stella Thomas added one, Corina Tovar finished with seven assists and Emily Mutchler had one ace.
The Lady Pirate JV won 25-12, 25-21 while the freshmen fell 27-25, 25-19.