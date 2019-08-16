Sinton volleyball Lady Pirates sweep London

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Sinton Lady Pirate volleyball team picked up four wins over the weekend at the CCISD McDonalds Spikefest Tournament.
The Lady Pirates opened pool play Friday with a 25-15, 25-3 win over Llano. Courtney Hesseltine had 15 digs and two aces, Emma Thomas added nine digs, five kills and two aces, Autumn Moses picked up eight kills and six digs, Trinity O’Brien had eight assists and two aces, Hannah Gallegos finished with eight assists and Stella Thomas had two aces.
In game two of pool play the Lady Pirates defeated King 25-16, 26-24. E. Thomas had six kills and six digs, Hesseltine picked up 12 digs and one ace, Moses had five kills and an ace, O’Brien added six assists, Gallegos had 12 and S. Thomas finished with six kills.
Sinton (6-3) returned later in the afternoon and beat Aransas Pass 25-16, 23-25, 25-13. Gallegos turned in four aces and 12 assists, Moses had nine digs and six kills, Anna and Stella Thomas had one block apiece, Hesseltine added 20 kills, Emily Mutchler had four aces, O’Brien finished with seven assists, E. Thomas added six kills and Kay had four.
Sinton closed Friday with a 25-7, 25-18 win over Taft. S. Thomas had five aces with four kills, Moses picked up four kills, three blocks and two aces, O’Brien finished with six assists and five digs, E. Thomas added seven digs and nine kills, Gallegos finished with 11 assists, Hesseltine had 17 digs and A. Thomas picked up a block.
On Saturday the Lady Pirates lost both of their matches. In the morning Sinton fell to Veterans Memorial 22-25, 25-20, 18-25. E. Thomas led the way with 19 kills and 13 digs, Moses added 12 kills, 10 digs and one ace, Gallegos finished with 12 assists and an ace, Hesseltine tallied 20 digs, O’Brien had 10 assists and Kay had one block.
Game two Saturday saw the Lady Pirates fall to Carroll 25-23, 18-25, 16-25. Moses led the way with eight kills, 15 digs, two blocks and three aces, Gallegos finished with 10 assists, two kills and one ace, E. Thomas picked up five kills, two clocks and an ace, Hesseltine finished with 10 digs, O’Brien had four assists and Corina Tovar had a pair of kills.
Tuesday night the Lady Pirates disposed of London 25-18, 25-14, 25-17. Hesseltine finished the game with 16 digs and three aces, Moses added nine kills, eight digs, one ace and a block, E. Thomas picked up 10 kills, 12 digs and one ace, Gallegos turned in 13 assists and 10 digs, Kay finished with four assists and six kills, Tovar had 11 assists, Mutchler added one ace, S. Thomas picked up two blocks and A. Thomas had one.