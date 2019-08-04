Sinton volleyball looks to improve on district title

SINTON – The Sinton Lady Pirates, under head coach Michael Trujillo, finished 27-11 and were district champions last season in 2018 but Trujillo looks for better things this season.
Sinton returns enough firepower this season to make a deep playoff run in Class 4A.
Junior outside hitter Autumn Moses, last year’s district MVP, returns and has plenty of help behind her. Senior Hannah Gallegos has won consecutive district Setter of the Year honors and looks for a third this year. Emma Thomas (junior) returns as an outside hitter and Libero Courtney Hesseltine (junior), both of whom were named to the 31-4A first team last year.
Trujillo also welcomes back seniors Anna Thomas, Stella Thomas and Neffie Pyeatt, junior Emily Mulcher and sophomores Annie Kay and Lela Thomas.
The Lady Pirates open the regular season Aug. 6th when they host both CC Carroll and Calallen.