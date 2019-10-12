SINTON – The Sinton Lady Pirates raised their district mark to 8-0 and 27-6 on the season as the states 12th ranked Class 4A team swept Robstown 25-15, 25-14, 25-23 at Sam May Gym Tuesday night.
Game one was 3-3 when Autumn Moses gave Sinton a 4-3 lead, one they would not surrender. Moses helped the Lady Pirates extend their margin to 8-4 with two more kills before the Lady Pickers rallied to tie the game 8-8. Moses and Emma Thomas hit consecutive kills to make it 10-8 and later Anna Thomas picked up a kill and Micah Mascorro’s push made it 11-9 Sinton. Three kills by Emma Thomas and push by Stella Thomas gave the Lady Pirates a 17-10 lead. Annie Kay and Stella Thomas picked up kills around a service ace by Hannah Gallegos to make it 21-10. Stella Thomas later added another kill and Emma Thomas served up an ace as Sinton rolled to a 25-15 game one win.
A pair of aces by Emma Thomas, along with kills from Stella Thomas and Autumn Moses, gave the Lady Pirates an 8-3 lead to start game two. Robstown pulled within 13-12 before three Emma Thomas kills, and one from Stella Thomas, gave Sinton a 17-12 lead. Emily Mutchler added an ace and Stella Thomas picked up a block for point to put Sinton up 19-13 as the Lady Pirates cruised to a 25-14 game two win. Game three of the match was a little closer, but Sinton hung on for the 25-23 win and finish off the match.
Hannah Gallegos led the way with 18 assists, 14 digs and five aces, Emma Thomas added 14 kills, 13 digs and three aces, Annie Kay picked up eight digs, five kills and two assists, Autumn Moses added nine kills, eight digs and a block, Stella Thomas finished with four blocks and four kills, Corina Tovar turned in 14 assists and one block, Courtney Hesseltine tallied 25 digs, Trinity O’Brien had a pair of assists and Emily Mutchler added an ace for the Lady Pirates.
The Lady Pirate JV defeated Robstown 27-25, 25-19 and the freshmen won 25-22, 25-14.