SINTON – The Sinton Lady Pirates took four of the top honors on the 31-4A All-District Volleyball team.
Autumn Moses was named the Most Valuable Player finishing with 446 kills, 446 digs, 39 blocks and 45 aces. Emma Thomas was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year, finishing with 461 kills, 458 digs, 19 blocks and 42 aces. Hannah Gallegos was tabbed Setter of the Year, picking up 736 assists, 64 kills, 315 digs and 44 aces.
Head Coach Michael Trujillo was named the 31-4A Coach of the Year.
Making the 1st team for the Lady Pirates were Courtney Hesseltine (14 kills, 813 digs, 43 assists, 45 aces) and Stella Thomas (152 kills, 51 digs, 55 blocks, 9 aces).
Second team honors went to Annie Kay (152 kills, 197 digs, 5 blocks, 54 assists, 10 aces) and Anna Thomas (102 kills, 53 digs, 42 blocks).
Earning Honorable Mentions nods were Micha Mascorro and Corina Tovar.
Named to the All-District Academic team for the Lady Pirates were Hannah Gallegos, Courtney Hesseltine, Annie Kay, Micah Mascorro, Trinity O’Brien, Lela Thomas, Corina Tovar, Autumn Moses, Emily Mutchler, Neffie Pyeatt, Anna Thomas, Emma Thomas and Stella Thomas.