The defending Region IV baseball champions will open the 2022 season as the No. 1-ranked team in 4A in at least one of the major state polls.
The Sinton Pirates are ranked No. 1 in the Texas High School Baseball Magazine Preseason Top 20.
The Pirates return nine starters off last year’s 33-5 squad, which won the Region IV title to advance to the state tournament for the 10th time in school history.
Among those returnees is senior catcher and shortstop Rylan Galvan, who has signed to play at the University of Texas. Galvan hit .404 last year and was named first team all-state.
Junior Blake Mitchell, a verbal commit to LSU, also returns. Last year, he hit .430 at the plate and went 5-1 with a 0.17 ERA on his way to earning third team all-state honors.
Calallen is ranked No. 2 in the THSBM preseason poll. Defending state runner-up Rusk, which beat Sinton in the semifinals, is No. 3, while defending state champion Texarkana Pleasant Grove is ranked fourth.
The other major state poll, from the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association, has Pleasant Grove ranked No. 1.
Sinton is second in the coaches’ poll, followed by Calallen at No. 3 and Rusk at No. 4.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•