The Sinton and Mathis softball teams were both eliminated from the postseason in the regional quarterfinals last week.
Sinton was ousted by Sweeny in the 4A playoffs, while Mathis was knocked out by Bishop in the 3A playoffs.
Sweeny knocked out Sinton by winning a pair of games on May 14 in Sweeny during a three-game series.
Sinton won the opening game of the series 2-0 in Sinton May 13 behind a two-hitter from pitcher Jamie Burch.
The sophomore was stellar in the circle, allowing just two singles while striking out seven in the shutout performance.
Sinton grabbed the lead in the first inning when Jailynn Castillo scored on a throwing error.
The Lady Pirates added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth when Hanah Nunn doubled into center, plating Celeste DeLeon.
Annie Kay finished the game with a pair of singles. DeLeon and Nunn both hit doubles and Castillo had a single.
Sweeny returned the favor in the second game of the series with a two-run victory of its own on its own home diamond.
Sinton took the lead in the top of the second on a Kay single that plated her sister, Addison. Four pitches later, Castillo hit an RBI single to plate Nunn and make it 2-0 in favor of Sinton.
Sweeny grabbed the lead in the bottom half of the same inning, scoring three times behind an error and then a two-run double. Sweeny added another run in the bottom of the sixth on a solo home run.
Mia Garcia went 3 for 4 for Sinton, while Burch was 1 for 3. Kay and Castillo both went 1 for 4 with RBIs.
Burch gave up four runs on four hits, struck out two and walked two in six innings in taking the loss.
In the rubber match, Sweeny claimed a 1-0 win to take the series.
After four scoreless innings, the hosts broke through with a run on a passed ball.
Sweeny pitcher Corie Byrd threw a no-hitter to get the win. She allowed a pair baserunners in the first inning on errors, but was perfect over the final six innings to earn the victory.
She struck out nine and threw just 80 pitches over seven innings.
DeLeon shouldered the loss in the circle for Sinton. She allowed one unearned run on four hits and struck out one in six innings.
DeLeon and Annie Kay both reached on errors in the first, but were stranded at second and third.
Sinton, which swept Brazosport for the bi-district title and then won an area title by sweeping La Vernia, finished the season 25-9-1.
Mathis was the victim of bad timing in the third round of the 3A playoffs.
The Lady Pirates, who were ranked No. 1 in the TGCA state poll for much of the season, played without star pitcher Anyssia Mendoza in their regional quarterfinal showdown with Bishop in Corpus Christi.
Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 in the days leading up to the showdown.
Bishop, which finished the season ranked third in the final TGCA poll, beat Mathis 10-0 in six innings at the Cabaniss Sports Complex.
The Lady Badgers scored three times in the first, once in the second, five times in the fifth and once more in the sixth against Mathis’ Alyssa Herrera.
Herrera allowed 10 runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings of work in the circle.
Kalee Aguilar had Mathis’ lone hit with a single in the top of the fourth.
Mathis finished the season 33-2.
The Lady Pirates won the outright district championship, going 14-0 in District 29-3A play, then bested San Diego for the bi-district title in a three-game series before routing Monte Alto 21-0 in five innings in a one-game playoff for the area championship.
