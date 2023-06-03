State bound again!

Sinton baseball coach Adrian Alaniz only had 30 minutes to get his Pirates refocused on the task at hand.
After Sinton fell 8-5 to the Boerne Greyhounds in a bizarre and almost surreal Game 2 in their best-of-three Class 4A regional final series at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, the Pirates, without the services of their top two offensive players, regrouped and coasted to a 9-0 victory in Game 3 to keep their season alive and secure a third consecutive trip to the state tournament.
The Pirates, who improved to 38-3, will play Wednesday in the Class 4A semifinals at Austin’s Disch Falk Field. The Class 4A championship game is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Boerne finished the season with a 35-7 mark.
Game 2 had two Sinton players, Jacquae Stewart and Blake Mitchell; two Pirates assistant coaches, Andres Alaniz and Isaac Martinez; and one Boerne player ejected. The 3½-hour, nine-inning contest also saw four balks, and eight hit batsmen.
Adrian Alaniz had to come up with a makeshift lineup without Stewart and Mitchell, who were suspended from game 3 due to their ejections.
“In 12 years that I’ve been a coach and eight as a head coach, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like that,” Adrian Alaniz said of Game 2. “But I’m not going to dwell on those things. I want to look at the positive of my guys and the resiliency they showed in a Game 3 environment.”
None was more resilient than junior righthander Aidan Moody, who took the mound in Game 3 and allowed only three hits over 6.2 shutout innings. He enjoyed a quick 4-0 lead as the Pirates struck for four runs in the first inning off Boerne starter Campbell Jackson.
Kaden McCoy and Moody each had two-out, RBI singles. The two later scored on a throwing error by Greyhound shortstop Cam Johnson.
“Everyone knew it was going to be a grind to win the game, and I feel everyone did what they were supposed to do,” Moody said. “There is nothing more you can ask for as a pitcher than being able to pitch with a lead.”
Moody allowed just one Boerne player to get past second base.
“Aidan just continues to get better and better every time he steps on the field,” Adrian Alaniz said. “I think he realized tonight that he can be in any type of environment and go out there and showcase his talents. I knew going into Game 3 that he was the guy I was going to give the ball to, and I had confidence in what he was going to do.”
Meanwhile, the Pirates’ bats rocked four Greyhound pitchers. Braeden Brown had an RBI double in the second inning and the Pirates capitalized on two wild pitches and a hit batter to expand their lead to 7-0 in the third inning.
Four straight bases on balls by Boerne pitchers in the fourth inning enabled Sinton to widen the gap to 8-0. The Pirates added another run in the fifth on Nick Flores’ RBI groundout that scored Kline Chester.
Moody was pulled after 6.2 innings due to reaching the limit of his pitch count. Derek Garcia came in to get the final out. He forced Riley Pechacek to hit a chopper to Pirate third baseman Nate Mutchler, who fielded the ball in the foul territory and tagged the third base to retire Brooks Perez and begin Sinton’s celebration.
“We have the guys, we have the tools, we have the coaches,” Flores said. “We’re just going to keep on going and keep the wheels turning. It feels like a dream.”
Game 2 was more of a nightmare for the Pirates.
Sinton edged the Greyhounds 3-2 in Game 1 on June 1 in San Antonio and looked to close out the series in Game 2.
Brown got the start on the mound and was called for four balks, including three in the first inning, and hit four Greyhound batters.
Boerne capitalized in the first inning to score two runs. Cam Johnson and Pechacek had RBI singles in the second inning to extend the Greyhounds’ lead to 4-0.
Sinton scored in the bottom of the second inning as Brown led off with a ground-rule double and scored on Kash Wood’s single.
After the Greyhounds added a run in the third, the game took a turn in the bottom of the inning when Stewart hit a liner to Boerne shortstop Johnson, who appeared to have caught the ball before it hit the ground. He then doubled up Mitchell, who was at third base.
However, the umpires did not make a call on the play. After meeting in the infield, the crew chief signaled Stewart out and Mitchell out at third base. Stewart questioned the call and was ejected from the game.
In the sixth inning, Mitchell, who was announced the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year earlier in the day, drew a walk and stole second and third base. He scored on a Marco Gonzales fielder’s choice groundout to pull the Pirates within 5-2.
The Pirates batted around in the seventh inning to send the game into extra innings. Wood had an RBI ground-rule double to make it 5-3. With two outs and the bases loaded, a wild pitch from Xander Cloudy scored Flores to cut the Greyhounds’ lead to 5-3.
Cloudy then intentionally walked Mitchell. As he was walking to first base, Mitchell was ejected by the home plate umpire. Mitchell said after Game 3 that the umpire accused him of swearing at a Boerne coach.
“I never looked at him or said anything in that direction,” Mitchell said.
After the two Sinton assistant coaches were ejected during arguments following Mitchell’s ejection, the Sinton fans’ boos soon turned to cheers. Moody followed with a chopper to Johnson, who threw errantly to first base, allowing Rob Thomas and McCoy to score and tie the game at 5-5.
But Boerne used three walks, a hit batter and a two-run double by Cale Blalock to plate three runs in the top of the ninth and force a deciding Game 3.
Adrian Alaniz admitted to panicking in between games as he tried to put a lineup together without two of his star players.
“I think everyone would panic if you have the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year and another Division I player not in your lineup,” Adrian Alaniz said. “But we wanted to give some kids who don’t play a lot an opportunity, and there’s no better feeling for them than getting out there and helping us advance to the state semifinals.”
Mitchell said he was glad his high school baseball career didn’t end with him sitting on the bench.
“It was the first time I’ve had to sit there and watch other guys play,” Mitchell said. “I was just cheering them on. We’ve got some deep talent here in Sinton. We have a bunch of guys who can go out and perform and do it, and that’s what we’re going to do in Austin.”
