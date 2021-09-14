The Taft Greyhounds clinched a close game against the West Oso Bears on Friday, Sept. 3, with an 11-point win, 39-28.
The Greyhounds started the battle first by scoring a touchdown from their own 10-yard line, and earned the extra point. West Oso returned the favor by quickly scoring its own first touchdown of the game, and completed the PAT.
With a minute left in the first quarter, West Oso scored its second touchdown and extra point, bringing the score to 14-7.
Still lingering in that final minute of the first quarter, Taft fought back with an 80-yard kick return touchdown, but failed to complete a two-point conversion.
In the second quarter, Taft retained the ball, and scored yet another touchdown without the extra point, while West Oso scored two more touchdowns along with the PATs. West Oso led 28-19 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Taft managed to keep the Bears at bay, and scored a single touchdown, slowly making a comeback, climbing to within 28-25.
In the fourth, the Greyhounds successfully completed the comeback, delivering two touchdowns and successfully scoring both extra points.
JJ Acosta led Taft’s offense in the win, throwing for 167 yards and three TDs on 14-of-23 passing.
He also led the ground attack with 81 yards on nine carries.
Steven Rivera rushed it 11 times for 70 yards, and Josh Suarez had two carries for 35 yards and the team’s lone rushing TD.
Suarez led the receiving corps with four grabs for 80 yards and a TD.
Enrique Rodriguez caught three pass for 30 yards and a TD, while Efrain Ozuna caught two passes for 14 yards and a TD.
Joseph Espinoza finished with three catches for 30 yards.
Suarez also led the defense with 14 tackles. Aiden Liendro and Ozuna both had seven tackles.
Currently, the Greyhounds sit with a 2-0 record, and will next go up against Freer in a home non-district game on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
