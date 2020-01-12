Swimcats compete at TISCA meet

CORPUS CHRISTI – Gregory-Portland was well represented at the 2020 Coastal Bend Zone Championships at Tuloso-Midway Aquatics Center hosted by the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (TISCA).
“The qualifying times the swimmers had to obtain in order to compete in the meet were challenging. These cut times created a fast meet and attracted some high-powered teams from across the state,” G-P coach Nan Jackson said.
After the preliminary competition on Friday, only the top 16 advanced to swim the final round on Jan. 4.
The following individual finalists represented the G-P Watercats at the meet: Mia Aleman in the 200 free and 100 back, Laura Bennett (200 free),
Holly Dewberry (100 back), Eliana Dykehouse (200 free and 100 fly), Haily Hesseltine (100 Breast), Jameson Hundl (100 Back), Sebastian Lindley (50 free and 100 fly), Marianna Lopez-Cadenas (100 fly), Brittney Sanderlin (50 free and 100 back) and Laura Schmidt (100 breast).
High point scorer for G-P went to Eliana Dykehouse, Best race went to Laura Bennett for her aggressive 50 free sprint in the women’s 200 free relay. The district championship will be Jan. 25 at CCISD.