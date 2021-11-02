The Taft High School boys cross country team finished second at the District 29-3A meet Oct. 15, qualifying for the regional meet as a team.
Frankie Torres took first place to become the district champ, while Daniel Perez finished fourth for the Greyhounds.
The boys were slated to run at the regional meet in Corpus Christi Oct. 25.
The other members of the team are Tyson Hinojosa, Andrew Martinez, Jason Martinez, Torres, Jordan Hinojosa, Perez and Juan Maldonado.
For the varsity girls, Nayeli Perez placed seventh, advancing to regionals as an individual. Juliana Alaniz placed 13th and Alexis Saldivar placed 15th.
The junior varsity boys placed first. The team is made up of Ronnie Torres (first place), Daniel Cortez (second place), Luke Elizondo (fourth place), Ricardo Sanchez (seventh place), Mike Mendoza (eighth place) and Ostland Hinojosa (13th place).