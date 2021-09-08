The Taft Greyhounds kicked off their 2021 season strong by decimating the Woodsboro Eagles 45-7 on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Taft scored its first touchdown three minutes into the first quarter, with Steven Rivera rushing the ball 21 yards into the Eagles’ end zone, followed by an extra point kick, the score was quickly 7-0, with Taft on top.
Just moments later, the Greyhounds recovered a fumble by Eagles at the 49-yard line. Rivera then sent the ball sailing 51 yards which was caught by Efrain Ozuna for a touchdown. Shortly after missing the PAT, Taft recovered yet another fumble by Woodsboro at the 39-yard line, and JJ Acosta rushed 39 yards for the touchdown, leaving the Eagles in the dust after just five minutes into the first quarter, 19-0.
With six minutes left in the quarter, Acosta once again rushed the ball, this time 11 yards, for yet another touchdown followed by a PAT; the score rose by seven points, 26-0.
Still in the first quarter, with just a minute left, Joseph Espinoza completed a 92-yard run right up the middle, for the final touchdown of the quarter and a good extra point after, sending the score soaring to 33 points for the Greyhounds, leaving the Eagles scoreless.
After things settled down in second quarter, the game came alive again in the third, with another recovered Woodsboro fumble, and Ozuna connected a 5-yard pass from Acosta for yet another touchdown.
During the fourth quarter, with 11 minutes to go, Taft’s Adam Liendro sent the ball airborne and it was caught by Espinoza for one final touchdown and extra point.
With less than a minute left in the game, Woodsboro rushed in a 15-yard run for their single touchdown of the game, followed by an extra point after, making the final score 45-7.
Taft next goes up against West Oso in an away non-district game on Friday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
