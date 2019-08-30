Taft gains TAMUCC graduate as new athletic trainer

TAFT – When Athletic Director JR Castellano arrived here, he was informed by then trainer CJ DelaGarza that he was leaving to take the same position at Odem.
This was the opportunity that Arriana “Auddie” McDonald needed and she jumped on the chance. Castellano brought her on board, and she hit the field running.
“Originally, I had planned to pursue a higher degree or work at a university, but the high school setting quickly grasped my attention. I turned down a graduate assistantship at Auburn University in Alabama in order to work with the ‘Greyhound Nation.’
“Because Taft is a smaller town, the tight-knit community instills a familial atmosphere that made this decision easy and welcoming,” McDonald said.
She got her feet wet while at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi by taking advantage of a program the university and Gregory-Portland had been using for quite some time. McDonald began assisting the G-P trainers and used it to gain experience.
G-P trainers Robert Steele and Amy Dahlberg embraced her and have been tremendous aides to her career since she was at the university. “I was under their supervision in my third year at TAMUCC where they showed me the ins and outs of what it is like to be a high school AT. I will be forever grateful to the support and knowledge that they have given me,” McDonald added.
While attending Moody High School, she started playing soccer and noticed that she was getting a few concussions and was not aware of the severity and detrimental effects they were having on her.
“After speaking to the female AT who was there at the time, I realized that I could go into this profession and make an impact on athletes, parents and coaches. My concussions are what drove me to pursue the athletic training career in order to break the negative stigma about concussion protocols that are often overlooked,” McDonald said.
Now McDonald roams the sidelines at Taft in hopes of helping the athletes who need her help.