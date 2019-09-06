Taft Greyhounds drop season opener to John Paul II

TAFT – The Taft Greyhounds season opener is one that new coach JR Castellano and his team want to put in the past. The Greyhounds struggled on offense during their 14-0 loss to John Paul II at Greyhound Stadium Friday night.
After the Centurions scored on their opening possession of the game the Taft defense settled down, but not before John Paul took a quick 7-0 lead. The Greyhounds punted on their first two possessions of the night, before Tim Buendia got the Greyhounds’ first turnover of the year, recovering a fumble but they could not take advantage of the opportunity.
The Centurions then picked off an errant Taft pass and marched into Greyhound territory before Kevin Galindo intercepted a pass in the end zone just before the end of the half.
In the third quarter, after a John Paul punt the Greyhound offense made a little noise. Two straight runs by Daniel Perez gave Taft a first down at their 28 and later after a Centurion penalty, the Greyhounds were on their 34. Three straight runs by Jeremiah Sanchez gave Taft a new set of downs at the 48, but two plays later Taft fumbled the ball away.
John Paul added a score in the third to make it 14-0 and the margin would stand.
Sanchez finished the night with 76 yards rushing on the night, but the Greyhounds managed just 14 yards through the air. JoJo Dominguez led Taft on defense with five tackles, one for a loss.