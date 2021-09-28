The Taft Greyhounds added yet another win to their 4-0 season, when they battled the Kenedy Lions in their home comference game on Friday, Sept. 24, tallying an impressive 28-point win, 35-7.
Right out of the gate, the Greyhounds showcased their dominance, when they delivered a successful touchdown pass and PAT with nine minutes left in the first. Moments later, Taft recovered a fumbled Kenedy ball, and returned it for another successful touchdown, but was unsuccessful in scoring the extra point.
Almost immediately, Taft again scored from yet another completed pass, but failed to complete the attempted two-point conversion. Taft ended the first with an unchallenged 19 points.
After Kenedy held them at bay for as long as they could in the second, the Lions turned over possession to the Greyhounds with five minutes left. In turn, Taft battled its way inside Kenedy’s 20-yard line, and successfully completed a field goal for three points, ending the first half with a 22-0 lead.
Returning from halftime, Kenedy was able to control its defense against Taft, holding the Hounds for most of the third quarter until there was under a minute left. Kenedy once again turned over possession on downs, and Taft immediately scored another touchdown from a completed pass, ending the third quarter up 28-0.
With five minutes left in the fourth, Taft scored its final touchdown of the game and finally made good on a PAT.
In the final minutes of the game, Kenedy attempted a last ditch effort to turn the tide, and scored its first touchdown and successfully earned the extra point – but it was too little, too late.
JJ Acosta finished as the leading passer and rusher for the Hounds, throwing for 187 yards and three touchdowns on 6-of-9 passing, while rushing for 80 yards on eight carries.
Enrique Rodriguez caught three balls for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Efrain Ozuna caught two passes for 30 yards and one touchdown.
Matt Banda led the defense with 15 tackles on the night. Josh Suarez and Chris Cantu both had nine tackles, while Ozuna recorded eight takedowns.
Taft next challenges Hebbronville in a home district game on Friday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•