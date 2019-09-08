Taft JV Football bests John Paul II at opener

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Taft JV football team opened the season with a 28-0 win against John Paul II Thursday.
Steven Rivera Jr. opened the contest with an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Tony Chavez later forced a fumble and Raymond Flores scooped it up and scored for Taft with 6:27 left in the first.
Rivera scored a second time with 4:40 on the clock, scoring on an eight-yard run. Jay Martinez capped the first half scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run.
On defense Tony Chavez, Jacob Gomez, Adam Uvalle and Anastacio Lopez each forced a fumble while Jorge Hernandez and Zack Martinez each recovered a fumble and Joshua Suarez had an interception.