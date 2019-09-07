Taft Lady Greyhounds drop district opener

SKIDMORE – District play began on a sour note Tuesday night as the Taft Lady Greyhounds fell to Skidmore-Tynan 27-25, 16-25, 19-25 at Bobcat Gym.
Kelly Graves paced the Lady Greyhounds with 10 assists, six kills and 19 digs while Kailey O’Neal added seven kills, two aces and one block, Aubrie Banda finished with 24 digs, Clarissa Martinez had one block and Aaliyah Sandoval added one ace.
On Friday the Lady Greyhounds (14-13, 0-1) hosted Alice in a non-district match and pulled off a 25-10, 25-14, 25-17 win at Greyhound Gym.
Kailey O’Neal led Taft with 14 kills, three aces and two blocks, Kelly Graves followed with six kills, 17 assists and three aces, Aaliyah Sandoval had four kills and Aubrie Banda finished with 21 digs.