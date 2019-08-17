TAFT – The Taft Lady Greyhound volleyball team opened their season last Thursday at Greyhound Gym and came away with a pair of wins.
The tri-match saw the Lady Greyhounds open with a 25-8, 25-12, 25-8 win over Banquete. Kailey O’Neal led Taft with nine kills and nine digs, Kelly Graves finished with 17 assists, Jaselle Tamez picked up five aces and four kills, Aubrie Banda finished with 11 aces and 11 digs, Trinity Guajardo added three kills and Kaley Vasquez picked up a block.
Later, the Lady Greyhounds (6-5) upended Refugio 25-21, 16-25, 23-25, 27-25, 15-10. Taft rallied from two straight set losses to the Lady Bobcats to rally for the win. O’Neal picked up 13 kills and two blocks, Tamez added seven kills and a pair of aces, Banda turned in 31 digs and three aces, Graves finished with eight digs and 28 assists and Vasquez finished with 10 kills and two blocks.
Tuesday night the Lady Greyhounds traveled to Bloomington and came away with a 25-6, 25-10, 25-21 win. O’Neal paced Taft with 16 kills, 14 digs and 10 aces followed by Graves with 18 assists and eight kills, Banda added 26 digs, Tamez picked up 10 digs, Vasquez finished with two blocks and Aaliyah Sandoval had two aces.
The Taft JV defeated Bloomington 25-17, 25-16.