Taft saw its 2021 season come to an end in the bi-district round of the 3A Division II football playoffs last week.
Natalia, the runner-up out of District 15, scored the first 20 points of the game on its way to a 35-7 win over the Greyhounds at Three Rivers’ Bulldog Stadium Nov. 11.
The Mustangs, who improved to 8-3 and won just their third playoff game in the past 30 years, led 7-0 after one thanks to a 1-yard rushing touchdown early in the opening quarter.
Natalia added a 21-yard TD pass midway through the second and then stretched its lead to 20-0 by halftime thanks to a 3-yard rushing TD with less than a minute left in the second quarter.
Taft cut into Natalia’s lead on its first possession of the second half with J.J. Acosta tossing a 10-yard touchdown pass for the Hounds.
Natalia answered right back, however, scoring on its next possession. The Mustangs then forced a turnover on downs, and turned that into a 3-yard rushing touchdown.
The loss snapped Taft’s four-game win streak.
The Hounds finished the year with a mark of 8-3.
It is the second straight eight-win season for the Hounds and the fifth such season since 2013.
