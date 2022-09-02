Taft’s J.J. Acosta passed for 515 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Taft Greyhounds to a 47-13 season-opening victory over the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats on Aug. 25 at Greyhound Stadium.
Josh Suarez had 14 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns.
Acosta completed 30 of 35 passes and also rushed for a touchdown.
Steven Rivera rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown and had three catches for 60 yards.
Jay Martinez caught one TD pass and had four receptions for 36 yards.
“We had some first- game jitters at first, but settled in after the first quarter,” Taft coach Joe Castellano said. “The kids played with tremendous effort all four quarters, and we are super proud of them for that.”
Taft’s defense forced two turnovers and recorded three quarterback sacks.
Enrique Rodriguez and Gary Alvarado each had interceptions for the Greyhounds.
Chris Cantu and Zackary Martinez led the Taft defense with seven tackles each. Marcell Nieto and Reese Robertson each had six tackles.
“The offensive and defensive lines did a good job,” Castellano said. “Our QB did a great job of managing the offense. Josh Suarez and J.J. Acosta both had huge games.”
The Greyhounds will return to action on Sept. 2 when they travel to face the Mathis Pirates in a 7:30 p.m. contest.
Skidmore-Tynan will travel to Ben Bolt on Sept. 2 for a matchup against the Badgers.
