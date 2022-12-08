Not even the cold rain at Victoria’s Memorial’s Stadium could put a damper on the Taft Greyhounds’ 2022 season after their loss to the Poth Pirates.
The Greyhounds had not made it to the Region IV semifinals in 40 years. So their 55-13 Class 3A, Division II loss to the ninth-ranked Poth Pirates was a little easier to stomach.
“It hurts a little, but the kids need to be proud of the year they had,” Taft coach Joe Castellano said. “Sometimes you get beat by a better team. Poth was the better team. We did all we could to prepare for them, but that’s how it goes sometimes. That’s how it is in life sometimes.”
Poth (12-1) scored touchdowns on its first four possessions. Quarterback Zane Raabe raced 64 yards for a touchdown and running back Matthew Bunn had touchdown runs of 13, 3, 1 yards.
Taft, which finished with a 10-3 record, pulled within 34-6 with 4:17 left in the first half when JJ Acosta threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Suarez.
But the Pirates responded by marching 92 yards in just three plays for another score. Bunn capped the drive with a 35-yard touchdown run.
Acosta and Suarez connected again in the third quarter on a 6-yard scoring pass play.
“We made it all the way to the third round, which is a blessing for us,” Acosta said. “I’m very proud of our seniors. They fought their butts off.”
