Taft’s Wilson nabs 600th career win

TAFT – Wins are hard to come by for any coach, but Friday night Taft Head Volleyball Coach Tasha Wilson reached an improbable feat, earning her 600th career win.
Wilson began her coaching career back in 1992 as a junior high coach at Taft before taking her first head coaching job at her alma mater, Flour Bluff, where she picked up her first 100 wins. After stops at Uvalde and Waller, she returned to Taft in 2006 after her stepfather passed away. “I wanted to get closer to home and Emi Alaniz and Pete Guajardo gave me the opportunity to do so.”
While at the helm of the Lady Greyhound program, Wilson earned wins 400, 500 and 600. “Assistant coach Elvia Lopez-Flores has been my right hand for wins 200-600 as we started coaching together in Uvalde in 1998. She is an unbelievable assistant coach, always willing to give her time anywhere it’s needed and simply goes above and beyond,” Wilson said.
“After the win at West Oso I gathered the girls in a group huddle and said, ‘thank you, girls, for helping me reach a coaching milestone’ and before I could finish senior Kelly Graves said, ‘your 600th win’ and both Aubrie Banda and Kailey O’Neal said, ‘yes, your 600th career win.’ I said, ‘Yes, I want to thank you all and coaches Lopez and Caitlyn Guajardo,’ (who was part of Wilson’s 400th win). We had a group hug and it was very rewarding. The West Oso coaches handed me the game ball and that was the icing on the cake,” Wilson added.
Wilson added, “Thank you to the community of Taft, our Taft ISD administration, and teachers/staff for your continued support. We have always had great fans at home and at away games as well as in the playoffs. My family is very supportive, and I thank them for always following our team wherever we go. I believe my mom and dad have been sitting in the bleachers for 39 years watching me play or coach; that’s a lot of years.”