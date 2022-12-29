Taft's Marvin Driver and Efrain Ozuna earned selection to the Texas High School Coaches Association's football academic all-state first team released recently.
The Greyhounds' Servando Palmeros was named to the football academic all-state second team while Francisco Torres earned honorable mention.
Taft's Clarisa E. Martinez was selected to the volleyball academic all-state second team.
Nominations for THSCA academic all-state teams are made by each student-athlete's head coach. The student-athlete must be in good standing with the team, be of good moral character, be a senior, and have an overall grade-point average of 92 or above.